LG announced its new Gram laptops with Ice lake CPU’s

In 2020, LG company is launching new Gram Laptops with 10th generation Ice Lake CPU’s. The introduction of new generation laptops is a huge changeover for the company as well as users. As per consumer reviews, the company always promises to come with a new product with more efficiency. The company has planned to launch the new product in the first half of 2020.

In mid of the year 2019, Intel first launched Ice Lake CPU with a 10nm architecture processor. By the end of 2019, 35 new Ice Lake Laptops designs came to market from different companies. The new LG Gram laptop has Intel 10th generation Ice Lake CPU. Size is almost 17-inch. Advanced features added in a new laptop includes double graphics processing power and also ensure that video editor apps run smoothly. It has 24GB of dual-channel RAM. The important feature added is that it has support to the next generation Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 6. Unlike previous versions, the company also promises a new product with better energy efficiency and faster speed. The company succeeds in powering Gram laptops with larger batteries of 80Wh, unlike 72Wh for previous models. The predecessor of Gram Laptop didn’t have Thunderbolt 3 connection, which is included in this version. Gram laptops have full HD screens with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The advanced feature of battery capacity allows users to enjoy hours of use. The new LG laptop has Mega Cooling System that will cool the device while running and also to shut when the system is not in use. Jang IK-hwan, Head of LG’s IT business division, said that the demand for new LG Gram series laptops continues to rise. He further added that product review might go beyond expectations considering its portability. Mostly while purchasing laptops, customers look for its performance, battery life, and portability. So considering all these factors, LG Gram is a good product to own. The company decided to launch the Gram laptop in consumer electronic trade show. Currently, the company has not announced the pricing scheme and availability of new Gram laptops.