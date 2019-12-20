Drinking Coffee Might Decrease The Risk Of Neurodegenerative Diseases

Researchers from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee have found out that coffee may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Elisabet Rothenberg, the lead author of the study has said that up to 5 cups of coffee in a day has the potential to lessen the risk of neurodegenerative conditions. The scientists have said that higher intake of coffee or caffeine can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s. Experts have observed the neuroprotective effects of some ingredients in coffee. There is an important ingredient in the beverage called Phenylindanes, which forms during the roasting of coffee beans. It is found in dark beans in a higher amount. It inhibits protein fragments called beta-amyloid and tau. These fragments are also found in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Phenylindanes is a crucial element in the development of a drug like molecules to cure neurodegenerative disorders. This has been a noteworthy finding of the study. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience found a similar link between consumption of coffee and reduced risk of dementia. However, Keri Gans a registered dietician has said that it requires more research to substantiate the findings of the study. The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee is a non-profit organization. It has six prominent European coffee makers. Scientists have said that along with reducing the risk, higher intake of coffee might alleviate the symptoms of neurological disorders as well.

The popular hot beverage has other health benefits as well. It can decrease the risk of certain cancers and type 2 diabetes. As per the data, drinking coffee can also help in stabilizing blood sugar. Other ingredients in coffee like cafestol and acetate reduce the growth of prostate cancer. Coffee also lessens the risk of colon cancer. However, too much coffee drinking can have adverse effects as well. As per a study, having six or more cups of coffee in a day can increase the risk of heart disease by 22 percent. Excessive coffee intake can cause high blood pressure as well. Well, the coffee lovers should be drinking the hot favorite beverage in a good amount to keep the unwanted diseases at bay.