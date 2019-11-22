best places to have thanksgiving dinner in los angeles

In Los Angeles making plans for Thanksgiving dinner plans can be quite tricky for those people who cannot spend time with their loved ones and friends. To avoid the rush of planning and to avoid anxiety, a better option might be to visit some of the best restaurants of Los Angeles, dining out on a Thanksgiving night has its several advantages such as no materials shopping, no preparation of meals. Here are some finest restaurants of Los Angeles which will serve the best delicious Thanksgiving meal.

The restaurant named Saddle Peak Lodge’s runs from 7 pm offers annual Thanksgiving meals, Chef Adam Horton’s menu includes a roasted pork belly,grilled caesar salad, & a free-range turkey plate with sausage, green beans, cranberry sauce mashed yams, and gravy. The price is $107 per person. Inside the Fairmont Miramar, Hotel & Bungalows is the FIG Restaurant, where Jason Prendergast,the head chef has created a Thanksgiving dinner meal. The main dish is molasses, rosemary brined turkey & sage. The plate costs $80 per person. Fia Restaurant is the finest restaurant,where it’s head chef Collins will offer only four Thanksgiving seatings. The dish costs $90 per person, and he has created a three-course dinner, which includes an organic turkey, baked king salmon & prime rib. This restaurant will also provide the most famous Thanksgiving cocktails made by Vincenzo Marianella.

The Arthur J Restaurant which situated on Manhattan Beach, is hosting Thanksgiving for the first time since its opening, its servers the most delicious filets & chops. The timing of the restaurant is around 2 p.m. until 4:30 pm so staff can enjoy their Thanksgiving too. The head chef David LeFevre has put together a menu with five delicious courses. The Akahsa Restaurant of Culver City will host Thanksgiving from 2 p.m to 9 p.m., and its traditional cuisine with the pie buffet is so good. The meal offers nine different pies, which include maple pecan, caramel chocolate tart, pumpkin, & a vegan salty. For a family-style Thanksgiving dinner, West Hollywood staple Cecconi’s is the best place to visit; it runs from the afternoon to 9 p.m.The Dinner includes a six-plate spread with organic turkey, truffle potato mash, squash gravy, porcini & chestnut cornbread stuffing.