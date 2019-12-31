Apple’s iPhone XR Top Selling Smartphone In Third Quarter Of 2018 Worldwide

Tech giant Apple is an influential player in the consumer electronics market in the world. It is known for producing some of the best products. The list of its products includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Digital Watch, TV, and others. The Cupertino based released the first iPhone in 2007. Since then, it has been a successful product for the company. It has consistently ranked among the most popular smartphones in the world and is the company’s biggest revenue generator. The company puts its expertise into releasing the best iPhones, just once a year. It has released twelve generations of iPhone models so far. The next series is slated to hit the shelves in September 2021.

According to Counterpoint Research, iPhone XR has become the top-selling smartphone globally. iPhone XR captured three percent global market share in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The model was launched in September 2018. Interestingly, except for the launch quarter last year, the model has been the top-selling smartphone in the world in every quarter since the fourth quarter in 2018. It said iPhone XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter. It is the best-selling model across all regions. Notably, Apple recently adjusted the price of the model in China and several other markets. This helped in keeping the demand strong even after one year of its launch.

The Counterpoint Research further said iPhone 11 also made it to the list of top-selling ten smartphones in the quarter. Samsung had three models in the list. All the models are from the A series. The South Korean smartphone maker discontinued its J series and launched the A series to check tier pricing. This helped the company to increase its sales and make profits in the quarter. However, no flagships from Samsung featured on the list. Two Chinese smartphone giants Oppo and Xiaomi also managed to push their models on the list. Oppo’s three slim portfolio devices became the top-selling models. Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A managed to grab a spot in the top 10 list.