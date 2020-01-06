Apple Planning To Use Larger Batteries In Next-Gen iPhones

Apple is mulling to include a custom battery protection module in its next-gen iPhone series. The new iPhone models will be launched next year. If the planning gets materialized, the new module will help the company to enhance battery capacity. The battery protect circuit is said to be almost 50 percent smaller and thinner than the one being used in current iPhones. The reduction in size ultimately means more free space in the device. This will allow the company to add larger batteries, thus slightly enhancing the performance of the battery. According to reports, South Korea based ITM Semiconductor will supply the smaller battery protection circuits to Apple for iPhone 12 models.

The new circuit will eliminate the need for a holder case as it will combine the protection circuit with a MOSFET and PCB. The circuit will also prevent over-charging and over-discharging of the battery. The South Korean circuit maker will also supply the same circuit to Samsung for Galaxy S11. Samsung has plans to release its new smartphone in February or March 2020. Notably, multiple reports say ITM Semiconductor supplied the battery protection module for the iPhone 11 and recently for AirPod Pros. The iPhone maker also may use Qualcomm’s X55 modems in all its new models that support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

The Cupertino headquartered company will probably release four iPhone models in September 2020. Given its popularity, Apple has time and again introduced significant changes in its products including the iPhone. Besides internal change, this time the company is also expected to come up with a renewed design. All four models will have OLED screens. While one of the models will sport a 5.4-inch display, two will feature 6.1-inch displays. The fourth iPhone with a 6.7-inch display will have 5G connectivity. Reports even say Apple is mulling bundling its wireless earbuds with the iPhone 12 series. This means wireless AirPods will replace wired earpods which Apple has been serving with iPhones for several years.