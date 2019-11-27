a study shows that cancer survivors have high heart disease problem

Even if cancer is considered one of the deadliest diseases, there are still many people who can manage to defeat it with the right treatment. However, curing cancer doesn’t mean the patient will go on living a longer life. A new study shows us that those cancer survivors who have fought this disease have a higher chance of dying because of heart and blood vessel-related issues. The European researchers looked at the data of cancer patients surviving from the last 40 years, and they said these patients have high chances of attracting cardiovascular diseases. The experts noted that doctors who diagnose such patients shall now take more care of their patients and prescribe treatment accordingly. The report shows out of 3.23 million cancer patients, 38% have died from cancer, and 11% from cardiovascular disease. The percentage of cancer patients dying from heart disease is a clear symptom of what sort of treatment they should get even after getting cured cancer.

The percentage of people dying from heart-related diseases was higher in bladder, larynx, breast, bowel, and womb cancer patients. The risk in the first year is because of the side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which the patient’s body can’t tolerate. However, the impact of such treatment has been found to be long term causing more significant problems than anyone’s expectations. The experts said that patients need more awareness regarding the side effects of chemotherapy and other medication which they get while curing cancer. If patients follow a healthy lifestyle and stick to the doctor’s diet, then they might not face any severe heart-related disease in the future. Even though this study shows the side effects of cancer treatment in the form of heat-related illness, it doesn’t show the exact reason behind it. Still, patients have advised following a strict and proper diet to avoid such problems in the future.