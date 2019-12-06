A Study Found That Hair Dyes And Straighteners Increases Chances Of Breast Cancer In Black Women

When it comes to hair dyes and straighteners, these are those things which are mostly used by women for maintaining their long hair. However, a new health study has linked usage of hair dyes and straightener with cancer which is quite shocking for many women. An investigation revealed those black women who use hair dyes regularly to colour their hair has more than 60 percent chance of developing breast cancer as compared to those women who don’t use it. When the study is compared with white women, it showed that white women did not have such type of risk.

As of now, the reasons are not clear why only black women are on the verge of developing breast cancer because of the usage of hair dyes. However, some experts think it might be because the products are developed uniquely for different racial and ethnic backgrounds. Hair straighteners might not have that much higher chances of developing breast cancer among black women; still, it increases the chances of having breast cancer by 30% who uses this product.

African-American women were found to be using hair straighteners more than white women. This health study does not show the exact reason why there is a linkage of using hair products with breast cancer in this health study. One fact which cannot be ignored about this health study is that it’s been done on fewer than 10% of black women just for once that too more than eight years on an average. Some experts think the number of black women who were considered for this health study is not enough; hence, the results would have been different. Usually, scientists showed their concern when something causes a risk of having the disease by more than 100% and in this case, that did not happen. Still, the usage of these products can cause breast cancer among black women.